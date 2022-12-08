LIMESTONE - Mr. Brian Patton, age 45, Limestone, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

Mr. Patton was born April 19, 1977, in Johnson City, and husband of Hannah Patton and father of Holly Patton, Limestone.

