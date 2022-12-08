LIMESTONE - Mr. Brian Patton, age 45, Limestone, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center after a lengthy illness.
Mr. Patton was born April 19, 1977, in Johnson City, and husband of Hannah Patton and father of Holly Patton, Limestone.
He was a Mechanic at Cardinal Glass in Kingsport. He was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He was a great and honest man who was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He loved spending his time teaching his daughter how to hunt, farm and help others. Brian was a born again baptized Christian who put all his faith in God. While he may not have been able to attend church regularly, he made a point to watch sermons at home. Brian is now at peace with the Lord in Heaven.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl & Ida Patton, and Homer Blankenship.
In addition to his wife and daughter, survivors include his parents, Ronnie Patton, and Judy Blakenship Patton; sister, April Julian (Randy); grandmother, Hilda Blankenship; mother-in-law, Sallie Fatherree; several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 pm Sunday, December 11, 2022, at New Salem Cemetery with Rev. Craig Ponder officiating. Friends may come by Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home from 12:00-3:00 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022, to sign the register.