KINGSPORT - Mr. Arvil Lee (A.L.) King died peacefully in Wexford Nursing Home on Sunday December 27 in Kingsport, Tennessee at the age of 89..A.L. is survived by his children, Roy Mark (spouse Pandora), Kevin Charles (spouse Kathy) and Ina Lee Cameron (spouse Harold) and his sister Faye Dempsey. Arvil is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his spouse Mabel Riley King, parents Charlie Calvin and Nora Lee Byington King, Siblings John Neil King and Frances King Morrell.
Arvil was born on July 12, 1931 in Dante, Virginia to Calvin and Nora. Arvil was accomplished at math, auto mechanics and problem solving. He was not afraid to tackle any project and would ask questions and learn from everyone he met. He contributed to the Kingsport area as a local businessman, a shift supervisor at Holston Army and Ammunition Plant, Chaplain for the CORSA (Corvair Club), and a founding member of Tri-City Baptist Church. He and his wife were members of Indian Springs Baptist Church. Mr. King enjoyed raising a garden, camping in their R.V., restoring Corvairs and spending time with his family and friends. A.L. cared for his sweetheart, Mabel, with great devotion and perseverance as her health declined.
Because of the Covid 19 spread a private family service will be held, in place of an open funeral. Contact Carter Trent for more information. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to West Colonial Hills Baptist Church or Indian Springs Baptist Church. Condolences can be sent to Ina Cameron, 1302 Timberidge Loop N. Lakeland FL 33809. The family would like to thank the staff at Wexford Nursing Home for their unselfish and enduring loving care for our Arvil and Mabel King.
Because of the Covid 19 spread an open funeral will not be held. Contact Carter Trent for more information. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to West Colonial Hills Baptist Church or Indian Springs Baptist Church. Condolences can be sent to Ina Cameron, 1302 Timberidge Loop N. Lakeland FL 33809. The family would like to thank the staff at Wexford Nursing Home for their unselfish and enduring loving care for our Arvil and Mabel King.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the King family.