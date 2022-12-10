KINGSPORT - Mr. Arland Jessee, 81, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, December 8, 2022, following an extended illness.

Arland was born in Russell County, Virginia, to the late Gleaves and Ada Jessee. Mr. Jessee is survived by his devoted wife, Darlene of twenty-five years. One of twelve children, he is survived by one sister, Jean Vencill, Abingdon, Virginia, and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his son, Arland L. (Debbie) Jessee of LaVergne, TN; daughter, Heather Slagle of Blountville, TN; daughter, Amanda Graham of Bluff City, TN; daughter, Tina (Lee) King of Johnson City, TN; special loving grandchildren, Kerrington Dougherty, Addy Owens, Allaster Love and Ryland Love, Jessica (Nick) Farless, Amber and Chris King; two great-grandchildren, Gemma and Killian Farless.

