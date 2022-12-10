KINGSPORT - Mr. Arland Jessee, 81, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, December 8, 2022, following an extended illness.
Arland was born in Russell County, Virginia, to the late Gleaves and Ada Jessee. Mr. Jessee is survived by his devoted wife, Darlene of twenty-five years. One of twelve children, he is survived by one sister, Jean Vencill, Abingdon, Virginia, and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his son, Arland L. (Debbie) Jessee of LaVergne, TN; daughter, Heather Slagle of Blountville, TN; daughter, Amanda Graham of Bluff City, TN; daughter, Tina (Lee) King of Johnson City, TN; special loving grandchildren, Kerrington Dougherty, Addy Owens, Allaster Love and Ryland Love, Jessica (Nick) Farless, Amber and Chris King; two great-grandchildren, Gemma and Killian Farless.
Mr. Jessee retired from Eastman Chemical with over thirty years’ service. Arland's passion was dancing with his wife, listening to classical country music and entertaining the grandchildren for years with his genuine train stories that he took great pleasure in.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Kingsport, especially Emily and Connie for their tender care and support. Thanks to Pastor Dennis (Karen) Milhorn for all their prayers of comfort, our wonderful neighbors, friends, and family.
At the request of Mr. Jessee, there will be no services. Donations may be sent to American Heart Fund or St. Jude Cancer Research Center in Mr. Jessee's honor.
