BOONES CREEK/GRAY - Mr. Anthony Lee Freeman, age 71, from Boones Creek/Gray TN passed away on June 10th, 2021 surrounded by his family. Born in Johnson City, TN and the son of Harry and Doris Freeman.
He was a graduate of Boones Creek High School and attended ETSU/Northeast State Community College. He had a wonderful career of 45 years with Eastman Chemical Company.
Lee was a lifelong faithful member of Marvin’s Chapel UMC where he served as trustee, teacher, and choir member.
He also served his community in various ministries to include serving on the Board of Directors for the Sulphur Springs Community Center, also assisting with the Melting Pot ministry, and Boones Creek Historical Trust.
Lee was a devoted husband, father, papaw, brother, uncle, and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Peggy Maupin Freeman, his children, son Mickey and wife Rachel, daughter April Dykes, four grandchildren, Katie, Caleb, Nick, and Corban, brother Mike (Janice) Freeman , and sisters Janet (Johnny) Gray, Suzanne (Barry) Redman, aunts, uncles, cousins, and several nieces, nephews who dearly loved him.
Funeral services will be conducted 8:00 PM, Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Rusty Taylor and Rev. Joel Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 PM, Sunday prior to the service.
Interment services will be conducted 1:00 PM, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will include grandsons and nephews with Honorary Pallbearers being Mike Beard, Ben Bowman, Jerry Davis, Eddie Fields, and Chuck Lambert.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Marvin’s Chapel UMC Building fund or Sulphur Springs Community Center.
Condolences may be sent to the Freeman family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821