KINGSPORT - Mr. Albert Lee Campbell, Jr., age 49, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 in a Kingsport, Tennessee hospital. Born January 14, 1971 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, he was a son of Albert Lee Campbell, Sr. of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and the late Mary Jo Hornsbury Campbell Nickels. He was of the Baptist faith and was formerly employed as a truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping, but most of all spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, Randy Summers, one sister, Leadesia Kerns, step-brother, Jerry Lee Knight, and mother-in-law, Sarah Honaker Rasnake.
In addition to his father, survivors include two sons, Austin Lee Campbell and Deanna of Farmville, North Carolina and Benjamin Tyler Campbell and Destiny of Liberty, North Carolina; the love of his life, Elizabeth Hill of the home; step-children, Melinsa Carter, Beth Goff and Garrett, and Michael Reynolds and Amber; grandchildren, Sophia Marie Campbell, Rylan Michael Campbell, and Rylee Monroe Campbell; step-grandchildren, Hunter Carter, Caitlin Carter, Mackenzie Carter, Mason Reynolds, Kaylee Goff, and Aubrey Goff; sister, Elizabeth Milhorn and Jeff of Piney Flats, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, Honaker, Virginia on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Ethan Gross and Rev. Tim Lester officiating. Interment will follow in the Honaker-Lester Cemetery in the Lewis Creek section of Honaker, Virginia. The family will receive friends after 11:00 AM Saturday.
Due to COVID restrictions mandated by the governor, a mask is required.
Pallbearers will be Albert Lee Campbell, Sr., Austin Campbell, Benjamin Campbell, Jason Maine, Michael Reynolds, Hunter Carter, Guy Kenney, and Timothy.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.