Moses “Mo” Robert Gentry, 63, a gentle giant who grew up in the Belmont area of Charlottesville, VA passed away on January 15, 2021 surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Carol Cutright Gentry.
He is survived by two sons, Jason (Ashley) and Sean (Christina) and his two beloved grandchildren, Noah Robert and Caroline Grace Gentry. Mo was happiest spending time with family. He also leaves behind four beloved sisters Pat (Jerry) Houchens of Kingsport, TN, Helen Lamb (Jeff McCauley) of Waynesboro, VA, Ella (Dan) Fortune of Williamsburg, VA, and Bobbie (Ken) Jordan of Kingsport, TN, his mother-in-law, Patsie Holliday Cutright and one sister-in-law, Sandra Stanley (Carl) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Moses was predeceased by his parents Robert Manis Gentry and Mattie Wood Gentry and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Cutright.
Moses worked for many years at W.E. Brown as an HVAC Technician, and in 1998 he and Carol became part-time antique dealers. In 2004 they moved to Kingsport, TN to open Nooks & Crannies Antiques on Broad Street which they operated for 10 years. Moses never met a stranger and loved making and being surrounded by friends. In 2014 they retired to Central Virginia where they continued their antique business at The Factory Antique Mall in Verona, VA.
Moses was an exceptional cook and baker and loved preparing desserts and meals for their many friends. He also loved hunting, fishing, antiquing, restoring furniture, cutting grass, working in the garden or just being outdoors enjoying the beauty of God’s creation. Mo also loved to tell stories about his many adventures in life. He never tired of repeating them for friends over and over again.
A memorial will be held on Saturday, January 30 at 1 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4637 Plank Rd., North Garden, VA. FM radio reception will be available in the parking lot for those wishing to remain in their car and hear the service. All persons entering the church must plan to arrive 30 minutes early and social distancing will be observed in the sanctuary and parking lot. Masks must also be worn.
Memorial gifts may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, North Garden, VA 22959