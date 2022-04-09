Morris Drinnon was born October 26, 1939 in Hancock, TN. He was the fourth child born to Mindy and Walter Mack Drinnon. His siblings were Herbert, Rita and John (Squirrel). The Drinnon family moved to Kingsport when Morris was in grade school. He attended Sullivan County schools until his graduation from Sullivan High School in 1958.
After High school, Morris briefly attended East Tennessee State College. He then went to work for Tennessee Eastman Company, where he completed a four-year welding apprenticeship. During this time, he married the former Pamela Hale and they had two children, a son, Derrick and a daughter, Wendy.
Leaving Kingsport in his early 30’s, he moved his family to Memphis, then Albany Georgia. In 1984 he moved back to Kingsport where he met Cathy Hunt on a blind date at Skoby’s Clown Bar. This blind date led to a 38-year love affair and friendship.
Morris went to work for Service Merchandise in Nashville, TN where he rose to the position of Director of Maintenance and Buildings of nearly 300 stores throughout the United States. Upon the closing of Service Merchandise, Morris moved back to Kingsport.
Although Morris and Cathy did not remain married, they continued a committed friendship. While Morris lived his later years in Kingsport, he adopted a Schnauzer named Charlie that was his constant companion until his death.
When Morris developed serious health issues, he and Charlie moved in with Cathy where it was her honor to care for them both until Morris’ care required him to be moved to Hospice House in Bristol for the last 10 days of his life.
There will be a Life’s Celebration honoring Morris and his life on Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 2-5pm at the Banque, 255 Broad Street, Kingsport, TN 37660, for all wishing to bid a farewell to him. A special invitation for the Sullivan Class of ’58 and those whose lives were better for having known him.
