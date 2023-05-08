GATE CITY, VA - Morella Frances Duncan, 90, Gate City, VA, passed away Sunday May 7, 2023, at her residence.

Morella was born in Scott County, VA, on October 9, 1932, to the late Robert Lee Sloan and Bonnie Estel (Rhoton) Sloan.

