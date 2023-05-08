GATE CITY, VA - Morella Frances Duncan, 90, Gate City, VA, passed away Sunday May 7, 2023, at her residence.
Morella was born in Scott County, VA, on October 9, 1932, to the late Robert Lee Sloan and Bonnie Estel (Rhoton) Sloan.
GATE CITY, VA - Morella Frances Duncan, 90, Gate City, VA, passed away Sunday May 7, 2023, at her residence.
Morella was born in Scott County, VA, on October 9, 1932, to the late Robert Lee Sloan and Bonnie Estel (Rhoton) Sloan.
Along with her parents, her husband, Garnie Duncan; sisters, Patsy, and Shirley; and brothers, Ronald Sloan, and Bobby Sloan preceded her in death.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughters, Vanessa Johnson (Michael), Melissa Stokes (Tommy), Teresa Delp (Joe); sons, Rodney Duncan, Randy Duncan (Jeanette), Roger Duncan (Jackie); sister, Joan Stapleton; brother, Norman Sloan; grandchildren, Brian Dean, Jeff Dean, Christy Castle, Shawna Castle, Matthew Stokes, Mitchell Stokes, Whitney Duncan, Vickie Duncan, Skilar Duncan, Lesley Hollifield, Ryan Duncan, Adrienne Elkins; 28 great-grandchildren; 12 great-greatgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Pastor Kevin Vincent and Pastor Terry Puckett officiating. The Kern Sisters will provide the music.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 12, 2023, at the Powers Cemetery, Robinette Valley. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:00p.m., to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Morella’s Hospice Nurse, Pearl Roe (Minnie Pearl), for her love and care.
An online guest register is available for the Duncan family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Morella Frances Duncan.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.