KINGSPORT - Kingsport- Monty Puckett, age 59, passed away on Thursday July 13, 2023, after a courageous battle with ALL-Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Monty was born in Oneida, TN to the late John and Jean Puckett. He graduated from Hixson High School, located in Chattanooga, TN. He excelled in marching, concert and jazz band, while playing and teaching woodwind instruments. He was awarded a music scholarship at UT Chattanooga, where he continued playing saxophone, until he graduated in 1988. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree, with honors, in Business Administration.
Monty was with Builder's First Source 24 years as the General Manager for the Johnson City, TN store #104. As the general manager, he won numerous awards and accolades for sales, inventory and store profitability. He enjoyed gardening, watching the birds at his feeders, reading, traveling and any animal that crossed his path. Monty was a humble man, who was respected, admired and loved by those blessed to know him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Jean Puckett; maternal grandparents, Fred Ellis and Dorothy Ellis Moore, plus bonus gramps Lewis Moore; paternal grandmother, Victoria Smith.
Monty is survived by his wife, Lori; stepson, Garrison Caswell; sister, Judy Brown and Dennis; niece, Andrea Foster and Jim; great niece, Jade Foster; in-laws, Garrett and Shirley White; brother-in-law, David White; and many special cousins from Oneida, TN and the surrounding area.
The family invites you to stop by Tetrick Funeral Services to celebrate Monty's life on Saturday July 22, 2023, anytime between the hours of 11-2. It was his wish to be cremated.
Monty would wish any memorial to him be made to your local animal shelter or the American Cancer Society. He was an avid animal lover and will be greatly missed by his corgis Oscar and Daisy, along with Miss Kitty,
