KINGSPORT - Monty Puckett, age 59, passed away on Thursday July 13, 2023, after a courageous battle with ALL-Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Monty was born in Oneida, TN to the late John and Jean Puckett. He graduated from Hixson High School, located in Chattanooga, TN. He excelled in marching, concert and jazz band, while playing and teaching woodwind instruments. He was awarded a music scholarship at UT Chattanooga, where he continued playing saxophone, until he graduated in 1988. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree, with honors, in Business Administration.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you