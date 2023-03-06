KNOXVILLE - Monta Phyllis (Enix) Haulsee , 85, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Phyllis will be remembered for her gentle spirit, strong faith, love for family and friends, immense patience, and her kind heart.
She was born in Verdi, VA. Phyllis graduated from Rye Cove High School and attended Whitney School of Business before going to work for International Business Machines (IBM) where she met her late husband of 53 years.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Phyllis enjoyed working in her flower gardens, and her gardens were always beautiful. She had many other creative talents including sewing, needlework, and painting. She had a special bond with all animals, especially her cats, Gracie, Marie, and Violet. Most precious to her, was quality time spent with her family. Many memories were made during outings to concerts, restaurants, plays, shopping malls, zoos, and beach vacations.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Nicole Lynn Waters, of Knoxville, TN; granddaughter, Michelle Yvonne DeLozier and husband, Austin, of Maryville, TN; one sister, Peytona Carper and husband, Robert, of Fall Branch, TN; two brothers, Phillip Enix and wife, Teresa, of Haymarket, VA; Norman Enix and wife, Mitzi, of Blountville, TN; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peyton and Lovely Mae Enix; husband, David "Dave" Lynn Haulsee; and her son-in-law, Jeff Waters.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the Westwood Chapel of Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. John M. Stuart officiating. Family and friends will proceed to the cemetery for the graveside services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Young-Williams Animal Center at www.young-williams.org or to the charity of your choice.