KNOXVILLE - Monta Phyllis (Enix) Haulsee , 85, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Phyllis will be remembered for her gentle spirit, strong faith, love for family and friends, immense patience, and her kind heart.

She was born in Verdi, VA. Phyllis graduated from Rye Cove High School and attended Whitney School of Business before going to work for International Business Machines (IBM) where she met her late husband of 53 years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you