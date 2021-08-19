BLOUNTVILLE - Monroe Herring, 85, of Blountville, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
The Herring family will gather to greet friends and share memoires on Monday, August 23, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 1 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2pm with Pastor Marry Louise Sitton and Rev. Will Shewey officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral at 3:30 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the Herring family has requested that the donations be made in Monroe’s memory Children’s Advocacy Blountville Elementary School. 150 Blountville Bypass Blountville, TN 37617. Or to Central Heights Food Bank and Shades of Grace. 407 Cooks Valley Rd. Kingsport, TN 37664.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Herring family at www.eastlawbkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081