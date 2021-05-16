DUNGANNON, VA - Earl Monroe Blevins, 91, Dungannon, VA passed away, Friday, May 14, 2021 at NHC, Kingsport, TN after a brief illness.
Monroe was born in Wise County, VA on September 5, 1929 and was the son of the late Loyd and Ella (Casteel) Blevins.
He was retired from Holston Defense and was a U.S Army veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
In addition to his parents, his daughter Cynthia Ann Blevins; granddaughter, Bonnie Emma Archer; brothers, Arthur Thomas Blevins, and Emmett Dairl Blevins; sisters, Lula Mae Wolfe, and Diana Throckmorton preceded him in death.
He is survived by his son, James Blevins Garcia; daughter, Judy Archer; sisters, Pauline Montgomery, Jessie Orr, and Patricia Williams; brother Don Blevins; maternal aunts, Jeanette Henry and Emily Franklin; Monroe was blessed with several grandchildren and great grandchildren, plus many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors from Dungannon, VA especially Tom and Carol Sluss; and his caregiver and friend for twenty-five years, Randy Sluss.
It was the wish of Monroe to be cremated.
This obituary was prepared by Patricia Williams.
