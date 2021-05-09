Monnie Flo Hobbs, 86, died Saturday, May 8, 2021 surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren on Mother’s Day weekend.
Monnie Flo Hobbs was born to the late Bonnie Faye and Henry Hobbs, youngest of their 17 children, in Scott’s County, Virginia on February 18, 1935. She resided in her beloved city of Kingsport, Tennessee the majority of her life. As a devout Baptist, she lived life as a mother, daughter, partner, friend, business woman, and community leader.
Monnie was an avid walker, loved gardening, playing UNO and attending school and sporting events for her children and grandchildren.
Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew her. Monnie was well known for her hard work, grit, and entrepreneurial spirit. She started Tyler’s Mobile Home Court, a local real-estate establishment, in 1991. She independently ran the operation up until 4 years ago. She was even recognized in 1998 by the Town of Kingsport as the recipient of the Small Business Owner of the Year Award.
Monnie was blessed with a large and loving family. She is survived by four wonderful children; her sons William Harvey Turner and Greg Austin Breland; her daughters Mona Darlene Ballard and Elizabeth Diane Nemec.
In addition to her children and their spouses, she is survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her beloved longtime companion, Frank Day. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel, Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Dwight Hobbs officiating. Committal Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park, Mausoleum.
Condolences may be made at https://www.oakhillfh.com
