Monnie Elizabeth Micales Baker, aged 90 years young, entered into glory in the early morning hours on Thursday, July 13, 2023. She has received her ultimate and eternal healing. Monnie was born to the late Henry and Ora Micales on January 14, 1933. She was born at the home place, always lovingly referred to as “The Kingdom”, in Scott County, VA. She married the one true love of her life, James Baker, from the Xenia/Dayton, Ohio area, on March 17, 1956. In December of that same year, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Debra, and on March 15, 1960, they surprisingly welcomed twin daughters, Linda and Brenda. Monnie learned to sew in the 1960’s and became a very proficient seamstress. She continued to sew and also did clothing alterations for many people until she left the Kingsport area in 2018, at which time she moved to Charleston, SC.
Along with her parents, others that were waiting her arrival into Heaven include her husband James Baker, her daughters Debra Baker Conner and Brenda Baker Ruppe, brother Herb Micales and sister Buna Sturgill, as well as many loved ones and friends.
Those left to cherish her precious memory include her daughter Linda Baker, Kingsport, TN; grandsons Jeremiah Kouba (Suzanne), Charleston, SC; and Ben Blevins (Sarah Owens), Church Hill, TN; granddaughter Chelsea Rapcan (Nicholas), Lady Lake, FL; great-granddaughter Tyler Prince, Charleston, SC; great-grandsons Drew Kouba, Charleston, SC and Solly Rapcan, Lady Lake, FL. Her sisters that remain are Ruby Goins, Church Hill, TN; Beulah Shipley and Mildred Johnson, both of Kingsport, TN; her sister-in-law Liane Micales, Bridgewater, NJ and brother-in-law Leonard Sturgill, Argyle, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the following: the staff at Vivant Healthcare in Charleston, SC, who loved and adored her and took great care of her the last few months of her earthly life; Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation and Burial Services in Ladson, SC; and so many loved ones and friends who have offered up prayers and comforting words for us these last few days.
A graveside service honoring the life of Monnie Baker will be held on Saturday, September 9 at the Baker Cemetery in Kyles Ford, TN. For those wanting to attend the graveside service, we will meet at Food City in Church Hill at 11 AM and travel to the cemetery from there. Her remains, along with the remains of her daughter, Brenda Baker Ruppe, will be buried there.
