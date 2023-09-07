Monnie Elizabeth Micales Baker, aged 90 years young, entered into glory in the early morning hours on Thursday, July 13, 2023. She has received her ultimate and eternal healing. Monnie was born to the late Henry and Ora Micales on January 14, 1933. She was born at the home place, always lovingly referred to as “The Kingdom”, in Scott County, VA. She married the one true love of her life, James Baker, from the Xenia/Dayton, Ohio area, on March 17, 1956. In December of that same year, they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Debra, and on March 15, 1960, they surprisingly welcomed twin daughters, Linda and Brenda. Monnie learned to sew in the 1960’s and became a very proficient seamstress. She continued to sew and also did clothing alterations for many people until she left the Kingsport area in 2018, at which time she moved to Charleston, SC.

Along with her parents, others that were waiting her arrival into Heaven include her husband James Baker, her daughters Debra Baker Conner and Brenda Baker Ruppe, brother Herb Micales and sister Buna Sturgill, as well as many loved ones and friends.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you