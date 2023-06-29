DUFFIELD, VA - Monnie Berry Robbins, 99, was born May 4, 1924 in Fairview community of Scott County where she spent most of her life; other than a brief residence in Kingsport where she worked at the Tennessee Eastman. She was a faithful member of Robinette Memorial Church (until it was decommissioned) where she served as secretary and treasurer for a number of years. For the last few years, she attended Zion Baptist Church until she was no longer able. She deeply loved her church family. Her life was dedicated to providing a wonderful and welcoming home for her family and anybody that stopped to visit. She proudly opened her home to care for several family members at the end of their lives. She loved working in her garden, canning, quilting and cooking for her family and friends. If you left her house hungry it was your fault. She knew how blessed she was with her family and the closeness they shared. She was loved and admired by all those who knew her. She was the last surviving member of the Fairview High School class of 1942 where she was also recognized as a member of the 1942 All Scott County women's basketball team.
She was preceded in death by William, her husband of 68.5 years, her parents Echol Ezra and Mary Smith Berry. her siblings Edgar Berry (Edith), Ruth (Garley Hood), Virgie (Carson Arrington), Pauline Berry and Paul Berry, two wonderful granddaughters Sheena Osborne and Kristie Love.
She is survived by her four beautiful daughters and sons-in-law; Christine (Lloyd Love), Alma (Tommy Mullins), Carol (Ronald Edwards) and Cathy (Steve Darnell), granddaughters Anita (Jeff DeBoard), Shasta (Brandon Addison) special grandson Travis Darnell (Rachel), regular grandsons Tony Love, Scotty Mullins, Brent Mullins (Rachel), Cheyenne Osborne (Heather), Joey Edwards, Craig Mullins (Santana), Derek Darnell (Shara), sister-in-law Georganna Berry, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Scott County Funeral Home. Friends may also call anytime at the residence.
A funeral service will follow at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jeff DeBoard and Bro T. J. Hood officiating. Music will be provided by The Hood Singers.
Burial will follow at Berry Family Cemetery, Fairview Road, Duffield, VA with the grandsons serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Lloyd Love, Tommy Mullins, Ronald Edwards, Steve Darnell, Kedric Berry and Paul Horton.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Zion Baptist Church, C/O Jerrilyne Horton, 10747 Fairview Road, Blackwater, VA 24221.