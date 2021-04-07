ROGERSVILLE - Monie F Jones, age 79 of Rogersville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, April 6th. Monie was a beautiful soul that loved everyone and loved unconditionally. She was saved and a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark and Lizzie Burton; granddaughter, Alexandra Penny; brothers, Gale, Luther and Ray; half brother, Earl; sisters, Evelyn Stout, Elizabeth Drinnon, Dorothy and half sisters, Nellie and Ida.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Ronald Jones; children, Tara (Danny) Seals, Angie (Ken) Cobb, Greta (Darren) Horner, Suzanne Spears and Steven Jones (Jessica); grandchildren, Eric Seals, Beth Bryan (Shaloam), Nikki Matthews (Brian), Chelsey Lawson (Jason), Mckenzie Cobb (Kassie), Griffin Penny, Elisha and Isaiah Jones; great grandchildren, Grace Templeton, Cameron Seals, Aaryka Seals, Isaac and Elin Bryan, Addie and Paisley Lawson, and Finley Kate Cobb; sisters, Helen DiDonato, Jean Barnard, Cecil Holt (Jim), Mildred Williams, and a host of family and friends; special friend, Shirley Whitt, and her angel, Grace.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Rev. Jamie Brooks and Rev. Randy Warner officiating. Graveside service will follow in McKinney Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Kevin Fields, Mckenzie Cobb, Jason Lawson, Eric Seals, Elisha Jones, and Roy Spears. Honorary Pallbearers will be Danny Seals, Darren Horner, Griffin Penny, Isaiah Jones, Cameron Seals, and Ken Cobb. The family wishes to thank everyone who has helped with Monie's health care. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.