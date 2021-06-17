GATE CITY, VA - Monica Marie Parlier, age 54, of Gate City, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021at her home.
Monica loved her Husband and family, to do crafts & painting angels, also she loved to listen to local music.
Preceded in death by her parents George Collins & Sandy Bell.
Monica is survived by husband Stanley Parlier of 5 years; Two sons Tyler Liles & (fiancée Aryial Roberts), Baxter Liles; Four Grandchildren; Sisters Debbie Meade, Candace Collins (Timmy), Kimberly Collins, Mary Stonecipher, Lisa Sims, Teresa Shaner (Earl); Brothers Michael Collins, Jody Collins (Stephanie); and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 11-1 Saturday June 19, 2021 at East Lawn Funeral Home, A funeral service will be at 1 PM Saturday with an entombment for Monica to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Officiated by Larry Dotson, and music by Jeff Melton.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Parlier family.