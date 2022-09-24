Monica Jayne Mims-Sparks went to be with the Lord on Monday morning, July 4, 2022, at Ballad Health Hospice House in Bristol, TN. Born in Birmingham, AL, Monica traveled with her family during her childhood and, at one point, lived in Kingsport, TN. She eventually moved away but came back again in 1997 and opened a consignment shop in the Church Hill Shopping Center. Monica dedicated her life to supporting and taking care of her three children, two of which were diagnosed with autism at an early age. She was a very faithful Christian and never complained about any difficulties that came into her life. She was a living example that, with God, all things were possible.
Monica is leaving behind a community in which she was beloved by many, to rejoin her grandparents in Heaven. She leaves behind her mother and father, Opal and Layne Mims; her sister, Jennifer Bush (Henry); her children, Jacob, Marzia, and Zachary; her daughter-in-law, LeeAnne Mims (Jacob); her former husband Alex Mims; and numerous family members including her cousin Kathy Hoffman, with whom she was very close.
Most people knew Monica over the years from her store, Flashbacks and Reruns. Monica’s favorite day of the year was October 18th. Therefore, a Celebration of Life service will be held for her at Flashbacks and Reruns on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 4 pm to 7 pm.