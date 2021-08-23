“Precious in the sight of the lord is the death of his saints” – Psalm 116:15
JONESBOROUGH - Mona Perry Fogarty Bowser Buchanan Browder – 87, Jonesborough, TN - passed away peacefully, at her home on Saturday, August 21, 2021 with her family by her side.
Mona was born on February 17, 1934 in Wise County, VA to the late Cleveland & Gladys Cox Perry. She was 1 of 10. Her name was chosen off of the newspaper that covered the walls in their family home. Mona moved to Tennessee at a young age to care for her cousin. Several years later, in 1953, she married Lewis Fogarty. Two years later, she became pregnant with Mark. Unfortunately, Lewis passed away four months before Mark was born, leaving her a young widow and mom to be. A few years went by and she married Robert Bowser Jr. on April 27, 1957. They loaded up and moved to Delaware for work. There, she birthed David and Vickie. On April 8, 1961, Mona received tragic news. Robert was fishing with two friends when a storm hit. While trying to get back to shore, a broken live electrical cable surfaced, striking the boat. The men were thrown into the river, where they were electrocuted and drowned. Robert’s body was found twenty days later, on April 28, 1961 on the Jersey Shore. Alone, with three small kids, she moved back to Gray. She took up residency and built a house. On August 22, 1966 she married Frank Buchanan, who became the father to her children. Together, they bought land and built a house in Sulphur Springs, where they raised their kids and grandkids. They were married for 32 years before his passing in 1998. In 2005, Mona remarried for the last time, to her best friend, Major Browder. They spent 11 years being happy, before he passed of heart complications in 2016.
Mona was a strong wife, a loving momma, the greatest mamaw, and a friend to all. She was a homemaker. She took great pride in her home. It was always spotless, and her yard was always mowed to perfection.
Mona loved Jesus. She was of the Baptist Faith & a former member of Berea Freewill Baptist Church. She found great comfort in Mathew 6:9-13, The Lord’s Prayer.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands & the fathers of her children, Lewis E. Fogarty, Robert Lee Bowser Jr. and Frank C. Buchanan and her latest husband, Major Browder.; her brothers, Clayford, Herman, Carlos, & Delano Perry; sisters, Helen Via, Lucille Cox, Lena Hickman, and Kayrene Herman; daughter-in-law, Tina Good Fogarty; great-granddaughter, Natalie Faith Broyles.
Those left to cherish her sweet memories are; her sons, Mark Fogarty & David (Sandy) Bowser of Jonesborough; a daughter, Vickie Bowser (Barry) Haynes of Summerville, SC; granddaughters, Mandy (Steven) Stoots, Kimberly (Quinton) Broyles, Melissa (Dylan) Harris, Brianna (Forrest) Bowling, & Monica O’Quinn; great grandchildren: Makenzye, Stephenee, Jacolyn, Eryka, Jace, Willard, Lucas, & Lydia; Brother Onsby (Irma) Perry of Nickelsville, VA; sister, Geraldine Berkley of Pennsylvania; several step-children, grandchildren & great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends & neighbors.
The family wishes to thank Atarah, Robbie and Brenda with Home Instead Senior Care as well as the nurses with Caris Healthcare, Erwin.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN 37617. Services and a committal will follow at 7:00pm under the direction of Preachers Jerry Stout & David Ingle. Those attending are asked to wear colored clothing to celebrate her life…not black to mourn it.
In lieu of flowers, Mona asks that you make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
