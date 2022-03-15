WISE, VA - Mona Lee Orr, 79, of Wise, Virginia, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 13, 2022 and is now rejoicing in her Heavenly home.
Mona Lee was the first of four daughters born to Monette Dotson Roberts and Ernest Lee Roberts. She grew up in the Stevens community of Wise. Mona attended J.J. Kelly High School where she caught the eye of her soulmate, Dennis Orr.
Mona Lee and Dennis married in 1960 and were blessed with a beautiful baby girl named Denise. Mona had a nurturing, patient, and kind spirit that was perfectly suited for motherhood. After young Denise's untimely passing, Mona Lee and Dennis naturally found themselves as a secondary mother and father figure to so many in the family. Mona and Dennis were blessed with nearly 60 wonderful years together.
Mona Lee was a Christian woman of unwavering faith. She deeply loved her church family at the First Church of God in Wise where she worshiped through song in the choir. Mona especially looked forward to the Christmas Cantatas. She found immense joy in cooking for many families and planning all kinds of celebrations. Mona Lee proudly made lifelong friends who became like family to her.
Mona worked passionately in the medical field for several decades. She worked at the Wise Clinic, Norton Community, and finally retired after spending numerous years as the practice manager of Internal Medicine.
Mona Lee’s homecoming in Heaven was a glorious celebration, as she was welcomed by the love of her life, Dennis, and their daughter, Denise. Mona was also preceded in death by her parents; two of her sisters, Theresa Roberts Rigg and Wanda Jean Church, and her brother-in-law, Doug Fleming.
Mona Lee is survived by her sister and best friend, Sue Ellen Fleming; and those who affectionately called her Momo; Scott Church and wife Deidre, their daughters Abby Church, Lucas Holcomb and Riley Ann and Annie Bentley and husband Anthony, Kimberly Church and daughter Ellie Clark, Jake Gentry and Korbyn, Mitzi Neeley and husband David, Catherine Stewart and husband Ethan, their children Irby and Eliza, Claire Chaloupka and husband Vinny; brothers-in-law, Donnie Church and Sutton Rigg. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Jimmy Orr and wife Myrna; sister-in-law, Judy Key and husband Gerry; nieces, Regina Yates, Pam Horne, Lisa Lindenmayer, Terri Horton-Bowen, Jeannie Horton-Kelly, and Deborah Young; nephews, Bob Orr, Greg Orr, Chris Key and Tracy Mullins. She is also survived by her best friends Ginny Clark and Mary Ann Sturgill, as well as countless other friends and family members.
Funeral services for Mona Lee Orr will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the First Church of God, 702 East Main Street Wise, VA 24293 with Pastor Adrian Dale and Pastor Gary Maggard officiating. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at the First Church of God in Wise.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.