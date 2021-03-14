TUCKER, GA - On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Mona Christine McCarty Fields formerly of Route 2, Gate City, Virginia passed away peacefully in her sleep to be with the Lord having been in a long-term care facility for a number of years. She was nearing her 84th birthday.
Christine was born on April 3, 1937 in Scott County, Virginia where she was raised and resided most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Fields.
Until her health started to fail her, she was an active member of the Free Hill Baptist Church. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister who loved flowers. She was a homemaker who toiled tirelessly to grow food for the family table and to care for those she loved.
Christine is survived by her daughter, Rachel McDanell (Roger) of Carmel, Indiana; four sons, Jeffrey Fields (Michelle) of Warner Robins, Georgia, Joel Fields (Alison) of Tucker, Georgia, Timothy Fields (Cindy) of Westfield, Indiana, and Terry Fields (Winnie) of American Fork, Utah; eight granddaughters, Sarah McDanell, Stephanie Bellah (Caleb), Jennifer Wilkerson (Taylor), Jessica Fields, Samantha Fields, Megan Fields, Ashley Fields, and Paige Fields; 3 grandsons, Derek McDanell, Jarad Fields (Caroline), and Tristan Fields; a great-granddaughter, Aubrey Bellah; and three great-grandsons, Ryder Bellah, Wyatt Fields, and Jude Fields. She is also survived by a brother Ronald McCarty (Gina) of Kingsport, Tennessee, and a large number of extended family; Linda Brown, Jean Dean (Paul), Betty Davidson (Danny), Nancy Berry, David Fields, Sandra Williams (Willie), and Janet Osborne, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Monday March 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Gate City Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be conducted in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Chris Musick officiating.
A graveside service will be held immediately after the funeral service at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
