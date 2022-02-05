Molly Jo Boy Frazier passed away February 5, 2022. Molly was born on April 18, 1931, to the late Hugh Latham and Lennie Lee Boy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Creed Carter Frazier; daughters Cindy Frazier Mabry; sisters Lucille Estepp, Mamie Graham, Una Mae Wampler, June Oney, Elizabeth (Liz) Venable; brothers Hubert Boy, Paul Boy, Hugh L. Boy, Carl Boy, and Deadrick Boy.
Molly was the last of her eleven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her two sons Johnny Frazier of Bean Station TN, and Gary Frazier and wife, Terri of Cary, NC; granddaughter Morgan Mabry Bowlin and husband, Daniel of Morristown, TN; grandson Tyler Mabry of Salt Lake City, UT and Blake Frazier and wife, Mindy of Church Hill, TN; 3 Great grandchildren Hunter, Graylon, and Irelynn. Molly is also survived by special nephews Jim Wampler and wife, Christine, and Riley Boy. She is also survived by special friends Dana Jenkins, Michelle Jenkins, and Sue Price.
Molly graduated from Shoemaker High school in 1948. She worked several years as a Teacher’s Assistant at Shoemaker Elementary in Scott County, VA.
In 1973, she completed the Kingsport School of Practical Nursing through the Kingsport Vocational Education and Holston Valley Community Hospital. She then continued her career at Holston Valley Hospital until her retirement.
She lived most of her life in the Daniel Boone Community in Scott County, VA. She was loved by all who knew her. She had a kind heart and would do anything she could to help others. She was a member of Marble Point Church and a devoted Christian. Molly loved reading her Bible and attending church.
A celebration of life service for Molly Jo Boy Frazier will be held at a later date. There will be a private graveside service.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Brookdale Assisted Living of Kingsport, and Avalon Hospice Care of Kingsport, TN.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a friendly donation to the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, P.O. Box 188 Greeneville, TN 37744.
An online guest register is available for the Frazier family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Molly Jo Boy Frazier.