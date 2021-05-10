Mollie Joann (McFarland) Snodgrass was called to Heaven on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the age of 83. She was born a coal miner's daughter on December 26, 1937 in Kelly View near Appalachia, Virginia. She married Hugh Ronnie Snodgrass on June 13, 1958 and became a long time resident of Blountville, Tennessee.
Mollie was a devoted member of the Sullivan County FCE club where she served her community and forged life-long friendships. She will always be remembered for her great sense of humor, strong nature, talent in dessert making, and love of Rook.
Mollie was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Galloway) McFarland and Gus McFarland, siblings, Olson McFarland, Vadna (McFarland) Bush, Michael McFarland, Sue (McFarland) Barnes, and George (Tommy) McFarland.
Mollie is survived by her devoted husband Ronnie, her loving daughters Cindy Snodgrass and Trina Clifton and husband Terry Clifton; granddaughter Mackie Calhoun and husband Jesse Calhoun, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private service, and a celebration of life in Mollie's honor is scheduled for June 6 at The Country Cabin in Norton, VA to begin at 1:30PM.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and Trinity Memorial for their care and compassion.
Trinity Memorial is honored to serve the family of Mollie.