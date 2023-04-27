KINGSPORT - Mitzi Osborne Lewis, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 28, 2023, from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.

