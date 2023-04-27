Mitzi Osborne Lewis Apr 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Mitzi Osborne Lewis, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.The family will receive friends Friday, April 28, 2023, from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sullivan Baptist Church Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.comThe care of Mitzi Osborne Lewis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles Gilly Andrews Bland Mitzi Osborne Lewis Delmar Eugene “Gene” Duncan Kenneth Edward Nichols Mitzi Osborne Lewis Delmar Eugene “Gene” Duncan Tom “Tucson” Owens Hattie Christine DeBord Peggy Pat (Parks) Pendleton Pearl Egan