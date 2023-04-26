KINGSPORT - Mitzi Osborne Lewis, 68, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 12, 1955, in Kingsport, to Maxie Dean Osborne and the late George E. Osborne.
Mitzi enjoyed traveling, spending time at the beach, and quality time with her family.
She was a committed Christian and member of Sullivan Baptist Church.
Mitzi retired from Eastman Chemical Company following thirty years of service.
In addition to her father, Mitzi was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis J. Lewis; sister-in-law, Myrtle Darnell; brothers-in-law, Robert Lewis, Willie Lewis and Arrie Lewis.
Those left to cherish Mitzi’s memory are her mother, Maxie Dean Osborne; brothers, Rickie Osborne (Connie) and Buddy Osborne (Janey); sisters, Lugene Bragg (Joe) and Ginger Moody (Larry); step-son, Jason Lewis (Melanie); grandchildren, Nikki Edwards (Walt) and Nathan Lewis (Laurel); great-grandchild, Harlow Edwards; nieces and nephews, Shauna Bryant, Amanda Williams, Matthew Osborne and McKenzie Osborne; great nieces and nephews, Eliot Gobble, Adaline Gobble and Winter Williams; special friends, Robert and Teresa Parker and Steve Vaughan; brothers-in-law, Arvel Lewis (Ruth) and Fred Darnell; sisters-in-law, Betty Bowen (James), Lois Dockery (Fred), June White (G.W.) and Lana Faye Lewis.
The family will receive friends Friday, April 28, 2023, from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sullivan Baptist Church Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Mitzi Osborne Lewis and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
