GATE CITY. VA - Mitchell “Mitch” Joseph Taylor, 53 of Gate City, VA, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Mitch was born on August 14, 1967 to the late Myrtle Lee Smith Taylor. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Henry Jonathon Ferguson. Mitch was the owner of Taylored Information Technologies and a member of Weber City First Baptist Church. He was a loving husband and father, who loved his family more than anything in the world.
Mitch is survived by his wife, Melinda Sheets Taylor; daughter, Chessie Taylor Ferguson and husband Sam; son, Chance Taylor; father, Joe B. Taylor.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 14, 2021 with a walk through visitation from 1-3 PM. There will be a private family service on Sunday with Aaron Noe officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be David White, Jeff White, John Brickey, Russell Taylor, Sam Ferguson, and Euggie Jones.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital at 162 Free Hill Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.
