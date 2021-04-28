ELIZABETHTON - Mitchell (Butch) Peters, age 72, of the Stoney Creek Community of Elizabethton, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 24, 2021 unexpectedly at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was born to the late William (Hubert) Peters (of Stoney Creek) and Dorothy Lowe Peters, of Hermitage Nursing Home of Elizabethton.
Butch Peters was an advocate for all animals. He retired from Tennessee Eastman Company of Kingsport in 2005, where he had worked in the Chemical Operations Departments for almost 30 years. Butch lived with his wife (significant other) for almost 28 years, Jennifer Pinkston Peters, of the home.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Richard Peters and grandsons, Brent and Jordan Peters, of Hampton; his aunts, Nell Cates and Aileen Cooper; his cousins, Jeff and Greg Cates, all of Elizabethton, Jean Peters, of Elizabethton, C.H. Taylor, of Elizabethton and multiple cousins (of the Lowe family) in Mountain City.
Services after cremation will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Saturday, May 1, 2021 in the Blevins Cemetery (behind New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church in Stoney Creek). Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at New Liberty Free Will Baptist Church at 11:30 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family wishes to thank all his special friends over the years, Carl Edens, of Greeneville, TN, Ronnie and Loretta Taylor, of Stoney Creek, Jackie Williams, of Stoney Creek and Paul Taylor, of Stoney Creek. As well as all his great neighbors at A.O. Buckles Road and Laurel Branch Road in Stoney Creek.
Also, the family would like to express a special thanks to everyone at Princeton Transitional Care Unit, Johnson City, TN and friends who have shown care and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Elizabethton/ Carter County Animal Shelter (C/O Shannon Posada- Butch’s great friend) 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside Drive Elizabethton (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Butch Peters.