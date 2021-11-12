GATE CITY, VA - Miss Ola “Bill” Rogers, 88, Gate City, Virginia went to be with her Lord, Thursday, November 11, 2021, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Bill was born in Gate City, VA on July 7, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Con Lee and Monnie Geneva (Mays) Maxwell.
In addition to her parents, her husband, George Parot Rogers, Sr.; daughter, Fannie Patricia (Rogers) Pope; sons, George Parot Rogers, and Aaron Andre’ (Mickey) Rogers; sisters, Rena Mae (Goff) Hathway, Revalla Jumper, Lousie Edwards, Lorraine Patricia (Maxwell) Cornett, and Joann (Maxwell) Price; brothers William Goff, Waldon Goff, and Roy Goff preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Carmen (Rogers) Prather; sons, Stanley Rogers and wife, Ruby, Anthony Rogers, and wife, Marsha, Phillip Rogers and wife, Rhonda; daughter-in-law, Lena Rogers; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Richard Maxwell, and wife, Rochelle; along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Rochelle Maxwell officiating.
Burial will follow the services at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Rogers family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
