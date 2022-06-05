Miss M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday (6/3/22) after a brief illness. She was born to the late Edward and Gracie (Doran) Bright. Mabel will forever be remembered as a caring nurse, sister, aunt, and friend.
Mabel spent the entirety of her professional life as a LPN Surgical Assistant to Dr. Chance at Indian Path and Holston Valley for many years. During which time she was considered an asset to his surgical team and recognized by the medical community.
She loved the years of fellowship she spent at Kingsport Community Church and was active in Sunday School and Missions projects.
Her love of family was obvious in her care for her family and friends. She was truly always available.
In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her sisters, Estelle Ragsdale, Maudean Childress (Jack), Margie Bright, Sue Bright; her brothers, Grover Bright, Carlos Bright, and her nephews, David Bright, Fred(Maxine) Ragsdale.
Survivors include her sister, Pat Hurley (Clarence); sister-in-law, Mary Bright (Carlos); nieces and nephews, Ruth(John) Stanfill, Mike Ragsdale, Keith (Trista) Ragsdale, Pam(Tim) Earles, Brenda Taylor, Raymond Bright, Robert (Sheila) Bright, April Bright, Vickie(Mack) McCall, Wade (Lisa) Childress, Rebecca Cleek, Jon(Beth) Hurley; along with several great nieces and nephews.
Miss Mabel Bright will lie in state from 1 until 3 pm with a funeral service at 3 pm on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport. A graveside service will be held at 4 pm at Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery, Gate City, Virginia.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Bright family.