GRAY - Miriam Phyllis (Shipley) Gardner, of Gray, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 6, 2023 at the age of 93. She was born June 29, 1929 to Lloyd Ruskin Shipley and Chola (Hodges) Shipley, both from Gray.
Miriam grew up in Gray, attending Gray Elementary School and graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1947. She attended Asbury Methodist College in Kentucky for 3 semesters. Miriam often said she had many of the best friends and experiences of her life while at Asbury.
Upon returning from college in 1949, Miriam began employment with Mead Paper Company in Kingsport, TN. There, she met Petie H. Gardner from Kingsport. They married in June 1949. Miriam and Petie made their home in Kingsport for 30 years, raising three children before moving to their farm in Gray, TN.
Miriam devoted her life to her family. She provided a wonderful home for her husband and children, Richard, Deborah Ann and Preston. She introduced her children to scouting and the church, serving as Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader, as well as being a Sunday School teacher. Miriam sang in the choir and was a member of the Ladies Circle at St Matthews Methodist Church in Kingsport for over 25 years.
After moving to Gray in 1979, Miriam and Petie transferred their church membership to Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, where she developed many new friendships through special events and Sunday School attendance.
As her grandchildren came along later in life, she and Petie devoted themselves to providing a nurturing and loving environment with visits to Great Grandma, Chola, cookouts, story-times and many fun farm experiences.
Miriam is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann Chandler; her son, Richard Gardner, MD (daughter-in-law, Karen); grandchildren: Dennis Gardner, Jason Chandler, Cara Gardner, DVM, Robert (Bobby) Chandler; great-grandchildren: Amber Chandler, Madison Chandler, Hayden Chandler, Piper Chandler, Coen Cowley; and nieces Noella (Shipley) Hensley and Regina (Shipley) Hill. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Petie Gardner; son, Preston Gardner; parents, Lloyd & Chola; sister, Lucille Shipley; and brother, Joseph Shipley.
The Gardner family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, June 9 from 6 - 8 pm in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 1 pm in the Garden of Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Washington County Animal Shelter, as Miriam was a devoted animal, particularly cat, lover.