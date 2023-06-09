GRAY - Miriam Phyllis (Shipley) Gardner, of Gray, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 6, 2023 at the age of 93. She was born June 29, 1929 to Lloyd Ruskin Shipley and Chola (Hodges) Shipley, both from Gray.

Miriam grew up in Gray, attending Gray Elementary School and graduated from Sulphur Springs High School in 1947. She attended Asbury Methodist College in Kentucky for 3 semesters. Miriam often said she had many of the best friends and experiences of her life while at Asbury.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you