Miranda Long Johnson
KINGSPORT - Miranda Long Johnson, 40 of Kingsport, unexpectedly went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Kingsport on December 12, 1981, a daughter of Connie Long and the late Chuck W. Long, she has resided in this area her entire life.
Miranda graduated from Sullivan South High School in 2000 and attended East Tennessee State University and Carter’s Cosmetology School. She married Steven Johnson in 2016 and was employed at Nail and Wax. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister and friend who loved to go to the beach, shopping, was free spirited, and loved her animals (her dogs).
In addition to her father, Chuck, she is preceded in death by Beatrice Long and Marie Sluss, her grandmothers; her aunt, Janie Carroll; her great-uncles, Benny Carroll and Arnold Carroll; and several cousins. She is survived by her husband of 6 years, Steven Johnson; mother, Connie Long of Kingsport; daughters, Kelsey Wallen of Kingsport and Mila Lipford of Johnson City; sisters, Ashley Long of Kingsport and Kristi McAfee of Knoxville; niece, Gabrielle; pets, her dogs, Ariel, Atticus, Alley and Diesel.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in Rock Springs U.M.C. Cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those attending graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to Washington County Animal Shelter or the organization of the donor’s choice.
