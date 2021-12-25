GREENEVILLE - Minnie Mae Haney, 78, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 in Greeneville, Tennessee. Minnie was born to parents, Claude and Gennie Fox on August 26, 1943 in Marshall, North Carolina. She moved to Tennessee in 1975. Minnie was a proudly licensed cosmetologist and also worked in the lunchroom at several Sullivan County schools. She loved to bake, especially homemade cinnamon rolls and blueberry muffins. She attended Gospel Mission Church in Kingsport, Tennessee. Most notably, Minnie loved her family; she enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play and grow. Minnie will be greatly missed by many loved ones, friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Gennie Fox; husband, Charles Stokley Haney (CS); brothers, Richard Fox and wife Eloise, Carl Fox and wife Patsy, Wade Fox, Paul Fox and wife Charlotte; sisters, Madge Arrowood and husband Charlie, Glenna Rice and husband Howard, Juanita Ball and Husband Walter, Harriet Clark and husband Isaac, Louise Cantrell and husband Clayton; infant sister, Alice; grandson, Dakota Scott Haney; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Horace and Mary Jane Haney; brother-in-law, Leroy Ammons and wife Louella; sister-in-law, Grace Ammons; brother-in-law, Marshall Haney; sister-in-law, Pearlie Radcliff; brother-in-law, Riley Haney and brother-in-law, Gene McMahan.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Belinda Tolley and husband Gary; sons, Andy Haney and wife Evelyn, Roger Haney and wife Claudene, Chris Haney and wife Misty; sister, Claudia Green and husband Joe; sister-in-law, Lela Fox; sister-in-law, Sue McMahan; sister-in-law, Cathy Haney; brother-in-law, Orville Radcliff; grandchildren, Kellie Overstreet, Lyndsey Rowlands and husband Gareth, Jesse Haney and wife Malaura, Amanda Mermilliod and husband Joel, Jacob Buchanan, Tanner Horton, Brooklynn Tolley, Becky Shipley; great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Jullien and Kynslie Overstreet, Stokley Rowlands, Miracle Simpson, Blythe Haney, Azriel Curtis, Solomon Mermilliod; several nieces and nephews; friends, Maude Dolan, Ann Webb, Phyllis Hubbard; lifelong friend, Carolyn Redman and a host of friends and family.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm in the chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Hwy 75 Blountville, TN 37617. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Danny Dolan and Pastor Louie Mead will follow at 3:00pm. A committal service will follow in East Tennessee Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Haney, Tanner Horton, Gareth Rowlands, Joel Mermilliod, Jacob Buchanan and Jaxon Overstreet.
Honorary pallbearers will be nephews of Minnie Haney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gospel Mission Church in Kingsport, Tennessee or a local food pantry of your choice, in honor of Minnie.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Signature Healthcare in Greeneville, TN and former neighbors of Minnie, for their care and empathy during her time of need.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery are honored to serve the family of Minnie Mae Haney.