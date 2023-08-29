FALL BRANCH - Mima Jean Gouge Taylor of Fall Branch, passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Born in Bakersville, NC, she had lived most of her life in Fall Branch. Mima Jean was employed by Eastman Chemical for 23 years and was a longtime and faithful member of Lovelace Baptist Church. She was a hard worker all her life; she loved to cook for her church, her family, and always helped her husband on the farm. Mima Jean loved all her children and grandchildren and they meant everything to her. She will be deeply missed.

Mima Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Herbert Taylor; sisters, Mabel Cook, Helen Garland, and Wanda Davis; and brother, WH Gouge.


