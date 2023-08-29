FALL BRANCH - Mima Jean Gouge Taylor of Fall Branch, passed away peacefully after a brief illness. Born in Bakersville, NC, she had lived most of her life in Fall Branch. Mima Jean was employed by Eastman Chemical for 23 years and was a longtime and faithful member of Lovelace Baptist Church. She was a hard worker all her life; she loved to cook for her church, her family, and always helped her husband on the farm. Mima Jean loved all her children and grandchildren and they meant everything to her. She will be deeply missed.
Mima Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Herbert Taylor; sisters, Mabel Cook, Helen Garland, and Wanda Davis; and brother, WH Gouge.
Survivors include her children, Deborah Hillman and husband, Glenn, Barbara Charlton and Darryl Taylor and wife, Yendiame; grandchildren, Jeremy Thornburg (Lindsay), Brad Thornburg (Kayla), Derrick Taylor (Jessica), Nikisha Odom (Darrell) and Melony Almany (Danny); great-grandchildren, Haddon, Hudson and Addie Thornburg, Bella Lindstrom, Zack Odom, Mason Taylor and Harper Thornburg, and Austin and Peyton Cox; sisters, Marzella Petersen, Yvonne McKinney, Catherine Greene and Jewel Hubbard; and special friends to the family, David Hicks and John Crawford.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Lovelace Baptist Church with Rev. Allen Brummett and Rev. Hobbie McCreary officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Allen Brummett. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lovelace Baptist Church Hospitality Fund, 930 Ryan Road, Fall Branch, TN 37656.