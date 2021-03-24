PINEY FLATS - Milton Otho Anderson, age 97, of Piney Flats, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord with his daughter and granddaughter at his side on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
There will be a graveside service at 3:00 pm, Friday, March 26, 2021 at Shell Cemetery at Piney Flats United Methodist Church (225 Methodist Church St, Piney Flats, TN 37686), under the direction of Dr. Paul Humphrey and David Lewis. Please meet at the cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by Boone Dam VFW Post 4933.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Piney Flats United Methodist Church (http://pineyflatsumc.org or 225 Methodist Church St, Piney Flats, TN 37686).
