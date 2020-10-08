JONESVILLE, VA - Milton Clyde “M.C.” Eldridge, age 76, was born August 9, 1944 in Jonesville, VA and passed away October 6, 2020 at Lonesome Pine Hospital, Big Stone Gap, VA.
After M.C. graduated high school at Jonesville High, he moved to Cincinnati, Ohio in 1962. He worked for General Electric until moving back to Virginia to raise his family in 1971. He enjoyed farming, gun and knife trading, and spending time with his family. M.C. spent his life teaching and spreading the Word of God. He was a member of Fleenors Chapel Baptist Church in Jonesville, VA.
M.C. was preceded in death by his parents, Omer (Red) and Zella Eldridge; daughter, Kimberley Snow (Snow 4 as he always called her), brothers Dale Eldridge (and wife Bertha), Joe Eldridge, niece, Lisa Hall, and his mother and father in law, Richard and Druecella Madden.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janna (Madden) Eldridge, of the home; grandchildren whom he adopted and were the light of his life, Payton Eldridge, of the home, Tiffany Eldridge Osborne and husband Trevor, and Trevor Eldridge and wife Keisha; great-grandchild, Cayson, and he was anxiously awaiting the birth of his second great-grand child, Jameson; special nephew, Rick Eldridge, along with many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 9,2020 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville. The funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Brother John Zion and Brother Aaron Stapleton officiating. A graveside service will follow at the Eldridge Cemetery in the Fleenortown Community of Jonesville.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Eldridge, Payton Eldridge, Trevor Osborne, Austin Eldridge, Steven Mullins, and Jon Burgan.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com.