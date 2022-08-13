Milton A. “Skip” Anderson, 95, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Lifecare Center of Collegedale in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Skip was born on January 28, 1927 in Hibbing, Minnesota. He lived in Sullivan County with his family after retiring from military service in 1957. He was a proud Marine veteran having served in World War 2 and the Korean War. During his career as a quality control specialist, he worked for Raytheon, Sperry Univac, and North Electric, ultimately retiring from ITT in 1987. Skip was a devoted member of Wheeler United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher as well as the Chief of Finance Committee. He was also actively involved in the Holston Ruritan Club.

Skip is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel (2017), his mother, Irene Anderson (1992), and his father, Anselm Anderson (1980). He is survived by daughters Kim Tackett (Ben) of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Tammy Anderson (Deb Sachs) of Greenwood, Indiana; son, Steve Anderson (Debbie) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister, Patricia Meland (Selvin); five grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

