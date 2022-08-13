Milton A. “Skip” Anderson, 95, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Lifecare Center of Collegedale in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Skip was born on January 28, 1927 in Hibbing, Minnesota. He lived in Sullivan County with his family after retiring from military service in 1957. He was a proud Marine veteran having served in World War 2 and the Korean War. During his career as a quality control specialist, he worked for Raytheon, Sperry Univac, and North Electric, ultimately retiring from ITT in 1987. Skip was a devoted member of Wheeler United Methodist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher as well as the Chief of Finance Committee. He was also actively involved in the Holston Ruritan Club.
Skip is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Hazel (2017), his mother, Irene Anderson (1992), and his father, Anselm Anderson (1980). He is survived by daughters Kim Tackett (Ben) of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Tammy Anderson (Deb Sachs) of Greenwood, Indiana; son, Steve Anderson (Debbie) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister, Patricia Meland (Selvin); five grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The Anderson family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm, Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Wheeler United Methodist Church located at 211 N. Sanders St. Blountville, TN 37617. Services will follow immediately after with Pastor Chris Brown and Pastor Crystal Smith officiating. A committal service will follow the church service in the Garden of Avenue of Flags in East Tennessee Cemetery 2360 Highway 75, Blountville, Tennessee 37617.
Military Honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #3/265 Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Evan Anderson, Elliott Anderson, Justin Tackett, Ethan Tackett, Walter VanHuss, Robert Helvey and Bernie Freeman.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Holston Ruritan Club.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Milton A. “Skip” Anderson.
