Milo Hershberger, 78, went home to spend eternity with his Heavenly Father and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ as well as family and friends awaiting his arrival, on Monday, January 31, 2022, at James H. Quillen VAMC.
Milo was a proud American Veteran, serving 18 years in the U.S. Army and Airforce. He relocated to East Tennessee, the Fall Branch Community in August of 2020 from California. He was a Christian man, attended the Oak Glen Baptist Church and spent hours reading/studying his Bible and listening to Christian Gospel Music.
Milo will be greatly missed by family, friends and everyone whom he came in contact with him.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.
