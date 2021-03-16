GATE CITY, VA – Millie Fields Grimm, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Wininger Cemetery, Chalybeate Springs Community of Gate City, VA. with Brother Daryle Houseright officiating.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to meet at 12:45 pm at the cemetery and are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be her Family, Friends and Neighbors.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Grimm family.