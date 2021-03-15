GATE CITY, VA – Millie Fields Grimm, 87, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021 at her home.
Millie was of the Baptist faith, a lifelong resident of Scott County and was a loving Wife, Mother and Friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Haynes Grimm; parents, Jasper David (Bud) Fields and Mallie Housewright Fields; sisters, Marie Ford and husband Eckle, Stella Carter and husband Henry, Dicie Jarrett and husband Robert; sisters-in-law, Pat Fields and Mildred Fields.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Theda Grimm; grandsons, Brant Grimm and wife Michelle, Carter Yates; great- grandson, Peyton Grimm; sisters, Mary Ruth Roach, Faye Ramey and husband Jim; brothers, Elmer Fields and James Jasper Fields.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Wininger Cemetery, Chalybeate Springs Community of Gate City, VA. with Brother Daryle Houseright officiating.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to meet at 12:45 pm at the cemetery and are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be her Family, Friends and Neighbors.
To express condolences to the Grimm family, please visit our website www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Grimm family.