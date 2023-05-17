ROGERSVILLE - Miller Ferrell, age 94, of Rogersville, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, May 15, 2023. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. He was the oldest active member of Big Creek Baptist Church, where he was loved and respected by everyone. Miller was retired from American Enka and spent his retirement years farming his land as long as his health permitted. He taught his family that hard work and faith in God were all they needed for a happy and healthy life. Miller was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Ferrell; three infant siblings; brothers, Hobert and Conner Ferrell; sister, Frankie White; brothers-in-law, Fred White and Charlie Thomas; nephews, Roy Thomas and Hobie Ferrell.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Rosezella Simpson Ferrell; son, Ray Ferrell and wife, Joy; daughters, Rita Fields and husband, Archie, Tammy Williams and husband, Tader; brother, J.C. Ferrell and wife, Mary; sister-in-law, D.V. Thomas; grandsons, Cody Ferrell, Bryan Waters and wife, Charity, Brad Fields (Michelle), Waco Fields and wife, Wendy, Dawson Fields and wife, Kathy, Ryan Williams and wife, Alison, Jacob Williams and wife, Camellia and Jason Williams (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Carson, Austin, Mason, Holden; step great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; many precious nieces, nephews, cousins; special cousin, Debbie Branch, and a host of friends and lifetime church family.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Thursday, May 18, 2023 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Steven McKinney and Rev. Kevin Wisecarver officiating. Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 19, 2023 at McKinney Cemetery with military honors provided by the Hawkins County Honor Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard. Those who wish to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 A.M.