MOSS BLUFF, LA - Millard “Stan” Stanley Gardner, 72, of Moss Bluff, Louisiana, entered into eternal rest on February 7, 2022, at his lake home in Many, Louisiana.
Stan was born in Gate City, Virginia to Millard Filmore Gardner and Harriet Edith Bright Gardner. Stan was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He will forever be loved and cherished by his family.
Preceding Stan in death are his parents, Millard and Edith Gardner and his brother, Daryl Gardner.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Crador Gardner; son, Kade Wayne Gardner and Maddy Daley (Lake Charles, LA.); sister, Patricia McNutt and husband Doug (Hiltons, VA.); sister-in-law, Hope Gardner (Gate City, VA.); aunts, Verna Harris and Debbie Sampson (David); uncle, Allen Bright; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Rex McMurray officiating. Music will be provided by Dale Jett and Oscar Harris.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill and Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath of Many, LA are honored to serve the Gardner family.