KINGSPORT - Millard (Pune) Greer, 88, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Millard will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope officiated by Pastor Robert Fletcher.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to the staff of Suncrest Hospice for their care of and compassion for Millard.
Online condolences may be made to the Greer family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.