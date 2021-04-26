KINGSPORT - Millard (Pune) Greer, 88, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. He was born in Hawkins County, TN on May 25, 1932 to the late James and Cordie Greer. Millard was a pipefitter, and worked for several contactors at Tennessee Eastman Chemical for over 30 years. He was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church for 45 plus years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters and one grandson, Jason Allan Rose.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 58 years, Jackie Jean Bledsoe Greer; sons, Hugh Greer and wife Brenda and James Greer-McGill and husband Dean; daughters, Brenda Rose and husband Randall and Linda Kiser; grandchildren, Chloe Greer, Jennifer Crawford, Moria Greer, Bryan Kiser, Ryan Kiser, and Payton Greer; nine great-grandchildren and one on the way.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home.
Millard will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Hope officiated by Pastor Robert Fletcher.
The family would like to express a special Thank You to the staff of Suncrest Hospice for their care of and compassion for Millard.
Online condolences may be made to the Greer family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Greer family.