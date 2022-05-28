MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ - Millard Earl Christian After a long illness, Earl passed away at his home in Mohave Valley, AZ on Monday, March 28, 2022, where he had been cared for by his daughters, Karen Shelton and Mary Chatelain, son-in-law, Mike Shelton, and his amazing Hospice Care Nurses at Compassus.
He was born September 11, 1934, in Hawkins County, TN to Millard A. and Ida Belle Christian.
In addition to his parents, his sister, Ema Jean, brothers, Paul, Lee Roy, and Allen, grandson, David Ryan Shelton, and nephew, Rodney Christian preceded him in death.
Earl is survived by his daughters, Cindy, Debra, Karen, Kathy and Mary, their mother, Lorie Christian, brother, Gene, 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Earl was cremated and his ashes returned to Tennessee.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
