NORTON, VA - Milford Williams, 95, finally made his transition to be with Jesus and his precious bride Loretta Lawson Williams on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was born on April 28, 1926, on Williams Mountain above Josephine near Norton, Va., the son of John Henry Joseph & Eva King Williams. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Lawson Williams; four brothers, Dudley (Geneva) Williams, Vernon (Ruby) Williams, Vilas (Ella) Williams and little Jimmy Williams, all of Norton; three sisters, Agnes (Hubert) Clark, Norton, Eleanor "Lena" (Loran) Ball, St. Charles, Va., and Etta. Williams, Norton, Va.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Arthur and Anita Sturgill (his caretakers) of Norton, Va., Ray and Anna Wells, of Norton, Va., Charlotte and Onnie Chase and James and Wanda Salyers, Kingsport, Tn., Marilyn Cooke of Norton, Va., Joanne Fields, Norton, Va., Sam and Sue Etta Ball, St. Charles, Va. and Glen Ball, Noblesville, IN.
He gave his heart to the Lord at age 17, and together with his wife Loretta, they made a team of witnessing and living for the Lord. He played guitar and organ and she played the piano, and they sang at many churches, weddings, and funerals, etc. The Lord has directed his footsteps all his life.
He entered Clinch Valley College in 1957, the only sibling in the family who attended a higher education. After serving in WWII in the United States Army, he married Loretta Lawson of the Stevens community in Wise, VA on August 19, 1950. His first job was in D'Curys Department Store in Norton where he became interested in accounting. It Was here that he became interested in accounting. They moved to Atlanta, GA in 1960. Milford worked at different jobs, each one involved accounting. He retired from Emory University in 1989. After their retirement, they moved back to Wise County, Va. In 1993 and built a new home in Wise, Va.
After Loretta's death in 2016, he moved to Kingsport, Tn. and then later moved back to Norton to be closer to "home" where he was born and raised. He purchased a home in his home community of Josephine and had it renovated to his needs. He was finally back home where he could look out of his large picture window in the living room and reminisce about his memories of his youth on the mountain where he was born and raised.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 28, 2022, from 11 am until 1 pm at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 pm in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Rev. Freddie Powers and Rev. Roger Barker officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norton Church of God Building Fund, 308 Collinwood Dr., Norton, VA 24273.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Williams family.