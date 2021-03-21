KINGSPORT - Mildred Thornburg, 95, Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Born in Greene County, she had resided most of her life in Kingsport. Mildred loved her family, the Atlanta Braves, animals and was a wonderful cook. She was a very thoughtful, kind, and generous person.
She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Annette Thornburg; son-in-law, Steve Foley; parents; one sister.
Mildred is survived by her husband, Bert Thornburg; daughter, Gail Foley; son, Steve Thornburg;four grandchildren, Josh Overbay and wife Emily, Lori Bargerson and husband Andrew, Chris Foley and wife Dottie, and David Foley; five great grandchildren, Griff, Blake, and Annie Overbay, John and Emma Foley; sister, Martha Harkleroad and husband Oscar.
The family would like to thank the special and caring staff at Asbury Place Steadman Hill for all of their love and support.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Rd, Kingsport TN, 37660.