FALL BRANCH - Mildred Porter Painter, 98, of Fall Branch, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness. She was an avid gardener and wonderful cook. Mildred graduated from Dungannon High School. She worked many years at Eastman before becoming a wife and mother. Mildred loved playing basketball and softball for the company teams. She married Ted L. Painter on March 24, 1952, in Ringgold, GA. Mildred was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ted L. Painter; her parents, David Hampton and Ada Belle Artrip Porter; four brothers, Clyde, Paul, John, and Bill Porter; two sisters, Thelma Porter Armstrong and Dorothy Porter Thomas.
Mildred is survived by her daughters, Donna Painter Arnold and Deborah Painter Neese and husband Roger; son, Steven Painter and wife Joyce; granddaughter, Jessica Arnold and husband Micah; four great-grandsons, Scott Arnold and wife Brooke, Bradley Painter and wife Emily, Wesley Painter and wife Shayna, and Matthew Arnold; ten great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
