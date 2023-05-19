KINGSPORT - Mildred Ruth Phipps Martin passed away on May 19, 2023, in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Mildred was born in Exeter, Virginia on June 27, 1924. In March 1925, her family relocated to Kingsport, where she lived for the rest of her life.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you