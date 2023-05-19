KINGSPORT - Mildred Ruth Phipps Martin passed away on May 19, 2023, in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Mildred was born in Exeter, Virginia on June 27, 1924. In March 1925, her family relocated to Kingsport, where she lived for the rest of her life.
KINGSPORT - Mildred Ruth Phipps Martin passed away on May 19, 2023, in Kingsport, Tennessee.
Mildred was born in Exeter, Virginia on June 27, 1924. In March 1925, her family relocated to Kingsport, where she lived for the rest of her life.
She was a member of the Class of 1942 from Dobyns-Bennett and began her first job as stenographer at Tennessee Eastman Company on July 5, 1942.
She married Luther Martin (DB Class of 1940) on September 14, 1942, in Baltimore, Maryland, immediately prior to his overseas deployment during World War II.
Throughout their lives, Mildred and Luther were active members of the First Methodist Church. In 1969, with the unification of the downtown Methodist churches, they became members of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. She loved and enjoyed music, played piano and participated in the church hand bell and vocal choirs.
Mildred is survived by her son, Gary, and his wife Terry; and her daughter-in-law, Neana, in addition to five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, Clint and Maude Phipps; her brother, Clint; her sister, Louise; her husband, Luther; and her elder son, Ron.
An Entombment Memorial Service has been scheduled on Wednesday, May 24th at 10:00am in Oak Hill Mausoleum I. Dr. Randy Frye, Senior Minister at First Broad Street United Methodist Church will officiate.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to the staffs of Preston Place Suites and Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for the wonderful care and love given to Mildred.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made on her behalf to the First Broad Street United Methodist Church Hand Bell Choir.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Mildred Ruth Phipps Martin and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.