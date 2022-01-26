KINGSPORT - Mildred Parvin Claiborne, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 28, 2022 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Friday, January 28, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Tom Stanton officiating. Entombment will follow in Highland Cemetery Mausoleum.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
